Father Christmas, fun games, and festive treats await at a Christmas fayre.

Grantham’s Church of the Ascension is getting into the festive spirit with its annual event on Saturday (November 16).

Held at the church hall on Edinburgh Road, the fayre kicks off at 1pm with seasonal treats, games, and prizes for all ages.

Last year's event was well attended and had plenty to offer visitors. Photo: Supplied.

The Christmas fayre promises something for everyone.

Father Christmas will greet children in his grotto, with gifts for £2 each.

Children can also try fun games like roll-a-ball, chocolate chopsticks, and drop-a-coin on Rudolph’s nose.

Rev Samantha Parsons, the church’s vicar, expressed her excitement, saying, “After the roaring success of last year’s fayre, I’m thrilled to share the fun and festivities with our community once again.”

Visitors can enjoy stalls with cakes, mince pies, hot drinks, and raffle prizes, including £50 cash and a family pass to Belton House.

Entry to the fayre is free, with all activities and refreshments affordably priced, reflecting the church’s commitment to accessible family fun this Christmas season.

The raffle draw concludes the event at 3.30pm.