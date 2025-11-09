The countdown to Christmas is officially on as a town prepares to host its festive fayre and lights switch-on.

With just weeks left for Christmas shopping, Grantham residents are being encouraged to mark Sunday, November 30, in their diaries for what promises to be an unforgettable day of celebration.

The Market Place and Westgate will transform into a festive wonderland, with more than 35 stalls offering unique gifts, crafts, and seasonal treats.

South Kesteven District Council’s Christmas tree will take pride of place with sparkling lights, while St Peter’s Hill features its traditional Nativity scene.

Singer, director, and producer Hattie Johnson will headline the main stage.

Known for her acclaimed show Revisiting Amy, she has performed in pantomimes at the Guildhall Arts Centre and appeared in theatre and TV productions including ITV’s An Agatha Christie Code and E4’s Stage School.

Other highlights include performances from Grantham School of Dancing, Elf Antics, Hermione Johnson, and others.

Returning after last year’s success, the Pop-Up Choir will give visitors the chance to learn and perform a festive song, with no experience required.

The event will also feature a Christmas Film Trail, inviting families to explore town centre businesses and match creative window displays to famous festive films.

Those who complete the trail and solve all the clues will receive a sweet treat as a reward.

Other attractions include Santa’s Grotto with free photos, vintage rides, crafts, live entertainment, and a giant snow globe.

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “This ambitious day of seasonal family fun is exactly what was envisaged when we opened up the Market Place events space.

The Winter Princesses will entertain visitors with festive performances and crown-making workshops.

“The running order gives even the grumpiest Grinch the chance to make merry in Grantham, with Christmassy elves and carollers adding to the festive fayre of the market stalls bringing all the traditional glad tidings.

“We look forward to seeing residents and visitors enjoying the day of fun.”