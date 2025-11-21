Families can enjoy a festive afternoon while supporting rescue animals at a Christmas fayre on Sunday.

Grantham Animal Tracks will host the event at the Urban Hotel’s Lincoln Suite on November 23, from 12pm to 3pm.

Visitors can browse craft stalls, try homemade treats and enter a Christmas jumper competition.

Gingerbread, crafts and festive fun to boost rescue work.

Children can decorate gingerbread men and try their luck on the tombola and lucky dip.

Entry is free, but the charity will put all proceeds towards its rescue work.