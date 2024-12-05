Christmas light trail at Belton House near Grantham cancelled due to high winds
Published: 14:45, 05 December 2024
A festive light trail has been cancelled.
Belton estate’s Christmas light trail, near Grantham, has been cancelled tonight (Thursday, December 5) due to high winds.
In a Facebook post, a Belton spokesperson said: “Unfortunately due to today’s high winds it is not safe for us to open for the light trail this evening.
“All those with a ticket for tonight’s trail will be contacted by Ticketek in due course.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”