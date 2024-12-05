A festive light trail has been cancelled.

Belton estate’s Christmas light trail, near Grantham, has been cancelled tonight (Thursday, December 5) due to high winds.

In a Facebook post, a Belton spokesperson said: “Unfortunately due to today’s high winds it is not safe for us to open for the light trail this evening.

Belton House

“All those with a ticket for tonight’s trail will be contacted by Ticketek in due course.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”