Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Christmas light trail at Belton House near Grantham cancelled due to high winds

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:45, 05 December 2024

A festive light trail has been cancelled.

Belton estate’s Christmas light trail, near Grantham, has been cancelled tonight (Thursday, December 5) due to high winds.

In a Facebook post, a Belton spokesperson said: “Unfortunately due to today’s high winds it is not safe for us to open for the light trail this evening.

Belton House
Belton House

“All those with a ticket for tonight’s trail will be contacted by Ticketek in due course.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Weather Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE