Harlaxton Manor, near Grantham, will welcome visitors for a series of Christmas-themed open houses across the first two weekends of December, offering a chance to explore the Grade I listed landmark in festive style.

The manor, usually closed to the public, will open its historic rooms on December 6–7 and December 13–14, with each space decorated for the season.

Guests can choose morning viewings from 10am to 1.30pm or afternoon sessions between 1.30pm and 5pm, with last entry at 4pm.

Live entertainment will fill the house throughout the events.

The Belvoir Wassailers, singers Miss Lily Lovejoy and Miss Sarah Jane, and pianist Bill Kirby will provide live music throughout.

Families can visit Father Christmas’s grotto, and vintage festive stalls will offer extra seasonal treats for guests of all ages.

Events manager Bethan Watson said the team wants to create a memorable experience.

“Like a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, we’re pulling out all the stops to create an incredible seasonal spectacular with our open house events this December,” she said.

“If you want to spend Christmas in a storybook setting, Harlaxton Manor is the place to be.

“It’s a truly enchanting day out – and the ideal location for taking your scenic shots for this year’s Christmas cards!”

Tickets start at £11 for ages two to 16. Adults cost £18, concessions £15, and under-twos go free.

A family pass for two adults and three children is available for £55.

Bookings can be made online, with a limited number of tickets on sale at the manor’s entrance.