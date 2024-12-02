Christmas fair to be held at Manthorpe Hall near Grantham
Published: 06:00, 02 December 2024
A variety of stalls and activities will be on offer at a Christmas fair.
Manthorpe Preschool Playgroup, based in Manthorpe Hall, Low Road, Grantham, will be holding a Christmas fair on Wednesday (December 4) from 6pm until 8pm.
There will be a range of stalls selling festive wreaths, handmade gifts, jewellery and much more, as well as children’s activities and refreshments.
Parking is free. For more information, email manthorpe.psp@gmail.com.