Christmas fair to be held at Manthorpe Hall near Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 06:00, 02 December 2024

A variety of stalls and activities will be on offer at a Christmas fair.

Manthorpe Preschool Playgroup, based in Manthorpe Hall, Low Road, Grantham, will be holding a Christmas fair on Wednesday (December 4) from 6pm until 8pm.

There will be a range of stalls selling festive wreaths, handmade gifts, jewellery and much more, as well as children’s activities and refreshments.

Manthorpe Preschool Playgroup are hosting a Christmas fair
Parking is free. For more information, email manthorpe.psp@gmail.com.

