An inspirational Grantham girl with several complex medical conditions has raised over £4,000 after hosting a charity ball.

Chloe Russell, 18, has neurofibromatosis type 1 - a genetic condition that causes tumours to grow along the nerves, as well as a brain stem tumour - resulting in her spending much of her time in and out of hospital since Year 8.

Despite her struggles, this did not stop her raising £4,714.68 for The Childhood Tumour Trust (CTT) on Saturday, September 30, at Kelham Hall.

Chloe Russell's 18th birthday ball raised over £4,000 for The Childhood Tumour Trust (CTT).

The night, which saw 150 guests attend from all over the country, was held in celebration of her 18th birthday.

On the night, Chloe gave a speech which ended in a standing ovation, and afterwards, Pete Russell, Chloe’s dad, described his daughter as “fierce”.

Chloe enjoying her 18th birthday celebrations.

He added: “[Me and Chloe’s mum] are proud of our daughter and repeatedly remind Chloe of the sheer amount of people that follow her journey through the magic of social media and that having the likes of the guys from Kaiser Chiefs and Sam Ruddock supporting her demonstrates the high level of love and regard she is held in by others.”

Alongside a raffle, an auction was also held with an array of prizes on offer.

This included signed memorabilia from Kaiser Chiefs, four tickets to the pantomime at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham, a ride out, tea and cake with athlete Sam Ruddock and much more.

Chloe smiling with her guests.

Unfortunately, Chloe is in hospital and is highly unlikely to be at home over Christmas.

However, this has not stopped her planning for her next charity ball which is planned to be held on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Chloe smiling with her guests.

Chloe's ball celebrated a milestone birthday.

Setting for the ball held at Kelham Hall.

Chloe also plans to raise money through other events such as a tandem skydive which she hopes to do following her recovery.