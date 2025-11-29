Never mind third time lucky, it was fifth time’s a charm for the Business Innovation winners.

Video production firm PVS Media took home the prize at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025.

Determined not to give up, owners Matt Lee and Chris England had been unsuccessful in that particular category four times before.

PVS Media wins Business Innovation, sponsored by South Kesteven District Council at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

But this time their commitment to using AI to further their business swayed the judges.

The category was sponsored by South Kesteven District Council and on stage, the council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) and chairman Ian Selby (Ind) said all three finalists were “very worthy winners” but alas there can only be one.

“What can I say except that we’re absolutely thrilled,” said Chris. “We are surprised because we are used to coming here and not winning this award so we’re just delighted.”

Councillors Ian Selby and Ashley Baxter, of South Kesteven District Council, on stage announcing the Business Innovation winner at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

PVS Media is a long-time supporter of the Business Awards, regularly sponsoring a category and supporting with filming the videos of each finalist that were shown on the night. Chris and Matt’s delight for the other winners was also in evidence on the night.

The other finalists in the Business Innovation category were Angel Med Ltd and ZeroSmart Ltd.