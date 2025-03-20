Work begins on a new pedestrian crossing this month.

The crossing will be installed on Barrowby Road in Grantham as part of Lincolnshire County Council’s Community Crossings Initiative.

It will be located near Greenhill Road, west of Barrowby Road railway bridge.

Photo: Google Streetview

Work will begin on Monday, March 24, with Virgin Media carrying out utility diversions for up to a week.

Construction of the new puffin crossing will then start on Monday, March 31, and is expected to last up to four weeks.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways at the county council, said residents had called for the crossing to improve access to nearby schools, shops and allotments.

“I’ve taken on board the feedback people have shared with me and fought to get this new crossing built,” he said.

“The general feeling among residents is that this new piece of infrastructure will make it much easier and safer for people.”

The project includes six traffic signals, tactile paving and resurfaced roads.

Daytime traffic signals will operate 9.30am–3pm during utility work.

When construction begins, night-time road closures will run 7pm–6am on weekdays.

A diversion route will be in place via the A1, A607 Harlaxton Road and Sankt Augustin Way.

This crossing marks the final stage of the £3.8million Community Crossings Initiative.

This £3.8million project is the last of twelve crossings since 2023.

“All of these new crossings will make it far safer for schoolchildren and parents to cross busy roads,” Coun Davies said.

“This initiative is a perfect example of local councillors delivering for their residents.”