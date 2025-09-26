The wait is over - today we’re announcing the finalists for the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

Judges for the event, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, have whittled down armfuls of entries to just three in each of the categories.

The awards are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

All the award winners at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

The event will be held in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington, on Friday, November 21.

There the finalists in our categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal.

The winners, including the winner of our special Judges’ Prestige Award, will then be unveiled during a glittering awards ceremony.

Editor Kerry Coupe said: “It really is an unenviable task to narrow down such a strong field of entrants to our shortlist so a huge thank you to our judging panel for coming up with our shortlist.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to enter - we really appreciate it - and congratulations to all our finalists!”

Our finalists are:

The categories are: Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media) - Grantham Foodbank, the Rotary Club of Grantham and Shine Lincolnshire.

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Angel Med Ltd, PVS Media and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva) - Project Waste, St Wulfram's Church and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Customer Care (Open for sponsorship) - Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Ltd, Inara Systems Ltd and Primrose and Bee Design.

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd) - Gentleman Jim's Retreat, Nxt Gen Coaching and Pawtector.

Employee of the Year (Open for sponsorship) - Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames, Jo Taylor of Shine Lincolnshire and Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages.

Apprentice of the Year (Open for sponsorship) - Harley Ebb of The Property Franchise Group, Lucy Potter of K2 Accountancy Group and Ryan King of JRL Brickwork Ltd.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year Award - Olive Tree, Scots Hair Design Ltd and The Reading Room.

Businessperson of the Year - James Laurie of Amberly Ltd, Jennifer Lowe of Scots Hair Design Ltd and Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan's Kitchen Co.

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown) - JRL Brickwork Ltd, Tribe Leisure Ltd and WCF Chandlers.

From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award.

The winners of last years Grantham Journal Business Awards.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsors Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, category sponsors Downtown, PVS Media and South Kesteven District Council, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Listers BMW, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, table sponsor Domestic Bliss, decoration sponsor Party Balloons and Events and trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering Solutions.