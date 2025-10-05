A gallery is offering monthly art classes to get people started and help artists explore new ideas.

Union Street Gallery in Grantham has welcomed experienced artist and teacher Glenda Gibson to its team.

Based in Bottesford, Glenda brings over 30 years of teaching experience, from primary education to adult art classes, and specialises in acrylic, oil and watercolour painting.

Glenda Gibson at Union Street Gallery with student Sarah Dwyer. Photo: Supplied

Glenda will run two types of sessions each month.

Her Starting Point classes take place on most first Tuesdays, 1-3pm, exploring topics such as media, composition, or feature artists.

“Having a starting point to get people thinking is a great way to get unstuck or just to get going,” she said.

Glenda Gibson’s Highly Commended painting Belvoir Forest, 2025. Photo: Supplied

“Playing in this way makes room for plenty of learning and self development as an artist.”

On the third Saturday afternoon of each month, she leads a step-by-step painting workshop in acrylics and mixed media.

All materials are provided, with a small charge to cover costs.

Below is a full list of upcoming workshops at Union Street Gallery.

Starting Point (£10 per class)

- October 7, 1-3pm – Make your mark

- November 4, 1-3pm – Find your colours

- December 2, 1-3pm – The magic of tone

Come and Paint

- October 18, 1-3pm – Teabag houses

- November 15, 1-3pm – Christmas Stag

Glenda is also exhibiting in the Northants and Rutland Open Studios and recently received a highly commended award at the Buckminster Hub exhibition.

She often collaborates with Donna Drouin in teaching, particularly sessions for children,

Places can be booked by emailing glendagibson@gmail.com or visiting www.glendagibson.com