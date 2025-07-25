Police are investigating a suspected arson after a fire broke out at a bin store in the early hours of Thursday.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews alerted police around 1.20am after tackling the blaze on New Street, Grantham.

Officers attended and carried out immediate enquiries at the scene.

An 18-year-old has been arrested and later released after a fire broke out on New Street. Photo: RSM Photography

An 18-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of arson and later also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

He has since been released on police bail while investigations continue.

Police have not confirmed the extent of the damage and say the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Investigations are ongoing after the bin store blaze in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

Officers are treating the early morning fire as arson after new evidence. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have also been asked for comment.