Teen arrested after suspected arson at Grantham bin store
Police are investigating a suspected arson after a fire broke out at a bin store in the early hours of Thursday.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews alerted police around 1.20am after tackling the blaze on New Street, Grantham.
Officers attended and carried out immediate enquiries at the scene.
An 18-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of arson and later also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
He has since been released on police bail while investigations continue.
Police have not confirmed the extent of the damage and say the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have also been asked for comment.