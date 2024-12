A fire crew has been called out to a cafe.

The unit attended Kitchen and Coffee at Grantham’s Westgate today (December 27).

The crew at Kitchen and Coffee in Grantham. Image: Carl Kasun

An eyewitness said: “The cafe was evacuated, no injuries to report.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for comment.