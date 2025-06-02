Fresh warnings have been issued about how to properly dispose of batteries after more than 70 fires in the past year at one recycling centre alone.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue issued another warning following fires at the Grantham Household Waste Recycling Centre in Mowbeck Way.

They say many of these incidents in the past year were started by improperly discarded batteries and electronic devices.

Grantham Household Waste Recycling Centre. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The authority emphasised the dangers of placing batteries, disposable vapes and small electrical items in general waste bins, which can ignite fires that are difficult to extinguish and escalate quickly.

It follows previous warnings after fires at the centre in April.

Dan Moss, from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, explained at the time that lithium-ion batteries, particularly in disposable vapes, pose a high fire risk once they ignite, often causing larger blazes that endanger the recycling centre and staff.

“Once they catch fire, it’s very difficult to extinguish, especially if they are in and around other combustible items,” he said.

“The batteries will catch fire and very quickly ignite other items around them, which can cause significant issues for fire and rescue as they escalate.”

Not only that, but the disruptions cause the centres to close for periods, preventing residents from accessing services.

Residents are urged to take these items to designated Household Waste Recycling Centres or use kerbside collection services available across South Kesteven, rather than placing them in general waste.

Guidance on safe disposal is available on the Lincolnshire County Council website.