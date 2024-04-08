A car caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

Fire crews were called to Heathfield Road in Grantham just after 2.30am this morning (Monday, April 8) to the incident.

Magdalena Mazuruk-Dobek, who lives on Trent Road, heard two explosions from her home and then looked out a window to see flames.

She said: “I heard two explosions which scared me. There was a huge fire and smoke that I saw from the window.

“At first I was sure a house was burning, but when I heard explosions I thought that the car and tires exploded.

“I hope no one was hurt.”

The fire broke out in Heathfield Road, Grantham. Photo: Magdalena Mazuruk-Dobek

Fire crews extinguished the fire using two hose reels and other equipment.

The cause of the fire is unknown.