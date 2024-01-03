A fire investigation has been unable to determine the cause of a caravan and house fire which hospitalised one person.

Four appliances from Sleaford, Grantham and Lincoln South attended a fire at a detached property on South Heath Lane, Fulbeck, at midday on December 30.

One casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance suffering with smoke inhalation.

The house was severely damaged in the fire.

The fire began on the hedge and caravan, before spreading to the nearby house which suffered severe fire damage to the entire kitchen on the ground floor and bathroom on the first floor and 10% of the roof.

There was also fire damage to the campervan adjacent to the house, an oil tank in the rear garden, around 15 metres of conifer hedging at the front of the house and an electric gate.

The remainder of the property suffered smoke damage.

The fire in South Heath Lane, Fulbeck, on Saturday, December 30. Photo: Graham Rimmer

Crews used three breathing apparatus, four hose reels, thermal imaging cameras and ladders to extinguish the fire. The aerial ladder platform was used to remove roof tiles for further inspection.