Residents in a Lincolnshire village are being told to keep their windows and doors closed this morning following a fire.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed it is attending a “large fire” on Honey Pot Lane in Colsterworth.

The service posted about the incident on social media at around 6.30am this morning.

Five fire crews and a water carrier called to Honey Pot Lane blaze. Photo: RSM Photography

“If you are in the area, please keep doors and windows closed,” it said.

Five appliances and a water carrier are at the scene, with crews using jets, hose reels, machinery and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

Further official details are currently unavailable, but one witness said the fire was still ongoing at 8.30am, adding: “Guess will be some time to dig the heap out.”

People told to close windows as smoke spreads from village fire. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has been approached for more information.