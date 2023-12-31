A fire that started in a caravan and a hedge spread to a nearby house.

Four crews from Grantham, Sleaford and Lincoln South were called to the blaze in South Heath Lane in Fulbeck at lunchtime on Saturday (December 30).

The fire started in a caravan and hedge but spread to a nearby house, causing damage to the ground floor of the property.

A fire in South Heath Lane, Fulbeck, on Saturday, December 30. Photo: Graham Rimmer

Wearing breathing apparatus and making use of the aerial ladder platform, the fire was put out using four hose reels.