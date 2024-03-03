A fire station open day has raised £1,200 for charity.

Organised by Grantham Fire Station crews, the event last Sunday saw an overwhelming turnout, with residents eagerly queuing for over an hour to explore the fire engines.

The event both engaged the community with local firefighters and raised £1,200 for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Crews opened their station for the day to raise money for charity. | Image: Grantham Fire Station

Firefighter Lillie Atkin expressed gratitude for the tremendous effort put forth by both the community and the fire station's personnel.

“We were blown away by the number of people who arrived. For those who queued for over an hour to get on the fire engines, thank you so much for your patience,” she said.

She added that the firefighters and their families were also instrumental in the smooth running of the event.

They went above and beyond, from setting up additional tables to accommodating visitors and providing insightful tours of the fire trucks.

The Fire Fighters Charity praised Grantham Fire Station for its outstanding fundraising efforts, recognizing the dedication of all involved.

“That is incredible! Looks like a brilliant day for everyone. Thank you so much to everyone involved for their hard work and support of our charity,” said the organisation in a comment.

A number of businesses donated food and other goods to the event. | Image: Grantham Fire Station

Local businesses crucially contributed refreshments for the event's success.

Wilcox Bakery, Bassingthorpe Milk, Countrystyle Foods, Bookers Wholesale Grantham Branch, Morrisons Grantham Branch, Co-Op (Dysart Road), and Costa were among the businesses that contributed.