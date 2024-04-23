Firefighters are appealing to the public to be more considerate after they were hindered while attending an incident.

One Grantham crew was called to a car fire in North Road, Grantham, just before 11am yesterday (Monday, April 22) resulting in severe damage to the car, 12sqm of road surface and a traffic bollard.

While dealing with the incident, one firefighter was nearly hit by a vehicle and multiple vehicles were said to have ignored road closure signs while the crew dealt with the fire.

The damage to the car. Photo: Matty Topham

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “The road was closed using signs and cones, however multiple vehicles ignored this and proceeded to drive through the closure, creating an unnecessary hazard to the crews.

“A polite reminder to all road users, please be patient when we are responding to emergencies, we will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do.

The car on fire. Photo: Jerry Tilley

“Road closures are there for your safety and ours.”

The fire was the result of fuel leaking onto a hot exhaust.