Firefighters battled a blaze which caused ‘severe damage’ to a forklift in the early hours of this morning (December 26).

Grantham Fire Station was called to Wyndham Park on Hill Avenue, Grantham.

The incident occurred at 1.51am.

Grantham Fire Station attended a forklift fire at Wyndham Park. Photo: RSM Photography

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement said: “Grantham Fire station attended a fire at Wyndham Park, Hill Avenue.

“Severe fire damage to one forklift and one wooden pallet.

“Extinguished using one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera.”