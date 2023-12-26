Grantham firefighters battle forklift blaze
Firefighters battled a blaze which caused ‘severe damage’ to a forklift in the early hours of this morning (December 26).
Grantham Fire Station was called to Wyndham Park on Hill Avenue, Grantham.
The incident occurred at 1.51am.
A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement said: “Grantham Fire station attended a fire at Wyndham Park, Hill Avenue.
“Severe fire damage to one forklift and one wooden pallet.
“Extinguished using one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera.”