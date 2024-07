Firefighters from Grantham were called out to tackle a car blaze this morning (Friday July 26).

Crews attended an incident involving an MG car on Newark Hill in Foston at 7.55am.

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel and small tools — and led to ‘severe damage’ to the vehicle.

Firefighters were called out to the incident. Photo: Stock

The cause was believed to have been an electrical fault.