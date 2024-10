Fire crews were called to a car fire last night (Monday, September 30).

Lincolnshire fire and rescue firefighters were called to the vehicle fire, which is thought to be deliberate, on The Drift, Barrowby, near Grantham at 10.13pm.

There was severe damage to a Vauxhall Zafira.

Fire crews were called to the scene in The Drift, Barrowby. Picture: Istock

The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived. They believe it had burnt itself out.