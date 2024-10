Firefighters extinguished a waste wood fire on a residential street last night.

Grantham fire crews attended the garden fire on Darley Dale Crescent, at 5.45pm yesterday (Thursday, October 24).

The incident was reported to have severely damaged an amount of waste wood.

The fire happened on Darley Dale Crescent, in Grantham. Photo: Google Streetview

The blaze was controlled with one hose reel, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.