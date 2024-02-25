Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue cut out a casualty at crash on the A1 at Colsterworth
Published: 09:32, 25 February 2024
| Updated: 09:42, 25 February 2024
Firefighters cut free a casualty from a vehicle in a crash.
Grantham and Corby fire crews were called to the collision on the A1 at Colsterworth last night (February 24).
Officers used hydraulic cutting gear to free a person from the car.
Crews made the vehicle safe using small tools.
