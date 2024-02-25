Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue cut out a casualty at crash on the A1 at Colsterworth

By Jenny Beake
Published: 09:32, 25 February 2024
Firefighters cut free a casualty from a vehicle in a crash.

Grantham and Corby fire crews were called to the collision on the A1 at Colsterworth last night (February 24).

Officers used hydraulic cutting gear to free a person from the car.

Crews attended the crash
Crews made the vehicle safe using small tools.

