Firefighters cut free a casualty from a vehicle in a crash.

Grantham and Corby fire crews were called to the collision on the A1 at Colsterworth last night (February 24).

Officers used hydraulic cutting gear to free a person from the car.

Crews attended the crash

Crews made the vehicle safe using small tools.

