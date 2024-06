The emergency services were called after a crop sprayer tipped over.

Firefighters from Grantham and Corby Glen were called to Mill Lane, Great Ponton at 9.30am today (Saturday, June 29).

A crop sprayer had tipped over.

A fire engine. Photo: Stock

Crews used a short extension ladder to rescue a driver from the cab of the vehicle.

A pop-up pool helped to contain a leak from the container.