The crew removed the waste and extinguished the fire using a hose reel, two rakes, and a thermal imaging camera, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters from Grantham attended Belton Lane in Great Gonerby just after midday after a bin lorry began smouldering.

Fire crews attended a fire in a bin lorry on Thursday.

Picture: iStock

Lincolnshire County Council has previously warned residents to be careful of how they dispose of waste following a number of bin lorry fires in recent years.

