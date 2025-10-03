Home   Grantham   News   Article

Fire crews extinguish smouldering bin lorry in Great Gonerby

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 10:11, 03 October 2025

Fire crews attended a fire in a bin lorry on Thursday.

Firefighters from Grantham attended Belton Lane in Great Gonerby just after midday after a bin lorry began smouldering.

The crew removed the waste and extinguished the fire using a hose reel, two rakes, and a thermal imaging camera, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Picture: iStock
Lincolnshire County Council has previously warned residents to be careful of how they dispose of waste following a number of bin lorry fires in recent years.

