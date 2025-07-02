Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation after fire crews responded to a serious house fire shortly before midnight last night (Tuesday, July 1).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the call came in at 11.34pm for a property in Dysart Road, Grantham.

An aerial ladder platform and a crew from Nottinghamshire were also in attendance.

A section of Dysart Road is cordoned off as ivestigators continue their work. Photo: RSM Photography

Relief efforts remain ongoing, and fire investigations have not yet begun.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson has confirmed investigators will be on scene throughout today carrying out enquiries.

They confirmed that the fire has “caused significant damage to the roof and first floor of the property” while efforts to extinguish it have left the interior flooded.

Emergency vehicles remain on scene into Wednesday morning following the house fire. Photo: RSM Photography

A neighboring property also suffered damage.

“The family were thankfully not home and there have been no other reported injuries,” said the spokesperson.



”This fire is thought to have started in the garden area and quickly spread to the house. It was tackled by five crews, including one from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue.

Crews from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire responded to the Grantham house fire. Photo: RSM Photography

“This is not yet confirmed as being deliberate, but we are taking every precaution to ensure we have gathered evidence needed if it is arson.”

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with two of the previous incidents and later released on bail.

Significant damage is visible to the roof and first floor of the property. Photo: RSM Photography

A fundraiser has since been launched to support the family affected by the blaze.

Emergency services were still present at the scene this morning (Wednesday).

Fire crews were called to major house fire in Grantham late Tuesday night. Photo: RSM Photography

Anyone with information or video footage of any kind is asked to email NSKCID@Lincs.police.uk quoting incident 13 of July 2.