Firefighters swiftly extinguish building fire on Guildhall Street, in Grantham

By Daniel Jaines
-
Published: 20:48, 07 September 2024

Crews have responded to a town centre fire this afternoon.

Firefighters from Grantham station swiftly attended a building fire on Guildhall Street at 2.28pm on Saturday, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

However, it is understood that the fire occurred on the King’s Walk passage through to Westgate.

A fire engine. Photo: Stock
The service confirmed crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

Further details will be provided when available.

