Crews have responded to a town centre fire this afternoon.

Firefighters from Grantham station swiftly attended a building fire on Guildhall Street at 2.28pm on Saturday, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

However, it is understood that the fire occurred on the King’s Walk passage through to Westgate.

The service confirmed crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

Further details will be provided when available.