A prominent food company has announced a 40-job expansion in South Lincolnshire.

Moy Park is expanding its operations in Grantham through its “Ready to Eat” facility, which produces food for some of the UK’s most well-known retailers.

The new roles will produce coated products, like breaded or batter-coated items such as chicken nuggets, for UK retailers.

Moy Park's premises in Grantham. Photo: Google Streetview

To showcase these opportunities, Moy Park is hosting Recruitment Days at its award-winning Grantham facility on January 31 and February 3.

Prospective candidates can meet the team, learn about positions, career paths, training, and apply on the spot.

Stephen Kerwood, HR business partner at Moy Park Grantham, highlights the company's facilities, inclusive culture, and successful career development programmes.

He expressed enthusiasm for Moy Park's 2024 prospects, citing investments for high-quality, sustainable food.

He extends a warm welcome to new recruits, highlighting Moy Park's commitment to fostering a culture where individuals feel valued and part of a leading food business with extensive career development opportunities.

“From training academies and progression programmes to reward and recognition schemes, Moy Park is focused on a culture where people feel valued and part of a leading food business with great career development opportunities,” he said.

“The food sector is not only essential but is one of the most diverse and innovative industries to be part of. We look forward to welcoming new team members to the site.”

Moy Park Grantham Recruitment Days on Wednesday, January 31 (6pm – 8pm) and Saturday, February 3 (10am – 2pm) allow drop-in visits for prospective applicants.

The news is the latest in a series of major investments for Moy Park; last October, the poultry meat producer secured a valuable £10 million market access deal with Japan, marking the first official registration to export cooked poultry to Japan from its facility in Gonerby Road.

The agreement facilitates smoother trade of cooked poultry meat, opening avenues for additional high-value exports to Japan.