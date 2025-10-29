Grantham firm Henry Bell & Co marks 200 years with anniversary dinner
A firm has celebrated two centuries of animal and bird feed with a special dinner.
Grantham company Henry Bell and Co celebrated its 200th anniversary at Belton Woods Hotel, welcoming guests from across the animal and bird feeds industry.
Stockists and suppliers from around the country joined managing director Thomas Lee and finance director Carol Foster for a night of food, drink, music.
Entertainment was provided by saxophonist Ben Martin, and close-up magic by Rich Reynolds.
Each guest received a Dartington Crystal tumbler etched to mark the milestone.
“What a remarkable moment this anniversary is,” said Mr Lee.
“Henry Bell started as a flour miller in 1825 and today we supply wild bird and small animal feeds, processed cereals, pulses and horse feeds across the UK, Europe and beyond.
“We wouldn’t be where are today if it wasn’t for the trust and support of our customers and suppliers – and our fantastic team of employees who make it all possible.”
“Our 200th anniversary is an important way to acknowledge what we have and what we have become, and to recognise that we are a fourth-generation family business built on a shared purpose.”