A business that has grown from the ground up was named Business of the Year.

JRL Brickwork beat off stiff competition from Tribe Leisure Ltd and WCF Chandlers to be named the Business of the Year at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025.

The category was sponsored by Downtown and Peter Isaac, managing director of Downtown, was on stage to announce the winner. He said the business has very much grown from the ground up and continued to demonstrate rapid growth.

JRL Brickwork Ltd wins Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Downtown, at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

James Laurie, who runs the business, created it because of demand and has succeeded despite challenges because of hard work and determination. He was approached to “go it alone” while working as a sub-contractor for another brickwork company.

He put the success of the firm down to his team, including operations manager Chris Gibson, and thanked them for their dedication.

Peter Isaac, of Downtown, on stage at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

James said winning was a “bittersweet moment” after a difficult week for everyone at the firm.