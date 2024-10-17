Home   Grantham   News   Article

First ever Apple Day comes to Wyndham Park in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 05:00, 17 October 2024

An international celebration of a well-loved fruit will be marked in town.

The Wyndham Park Forum, based in Grantham, is holding its first ever Apple Day on Monday, October 21 from 10am until 3.30pm in the heroes commemorative orchard in the park.

The day will include a host of children’s activities, as well as trails, crafts and puzzles.

Wyndham Park.
Apple bakes will also be on offer, a chance to taste different kinds of apples and also visitors will get the opportunity to make their own apple juice.

It costs £2 to attend, and this can be paid on the day or online at https://docs.google.com/forms.

