Grantham Steampunk Society’s first Christmas event was ‘absolutely brilliant’
The first Grantham Steampunk Society Christmas event took place at the weekend.
The event saw 17 steampunk stalls on display, alongside a tea shanty band performing in the George Shopping Centre and umbrella duelling taking place.
It was the first of its kind to be held in town and it was described as an “absolutely brilliant” day by Sharon Walker, an admin of the Grantham Steampunk Society.
She said: “This was our first event at Christmas.
“We had 17 stalls and it always encourages our steampunks to come and buy wears they need as each stall holder sells bespoke items.
“It was something new to Grantham and we had a few people from Grantham looking to see what was going on.
“We also had a few newbies get involved.
“We are hoping now that we have had a taste of an event that we will be bigger and better next Christmas.
Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing
“It has put Grantham on the steampunk map.”
The Grantham Steampunk Society formed earlier this year after the Gin Guardians, a steampunk group in the town, folded.
Alongside Sharon, the admin team is formed of Gill Becken, Terry Rodgers, David Walker and Kerim Carter.
The group describes steampunks as “Victorian time travellers” and are an inclusive and welcoming group.
The society meets at the Fox and Hounds, in Old Somerby, on the second Wednesday of every month.
Did you go to the steampunk event? Let us know in the comments