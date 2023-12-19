The first Grantham Steampunk Society Christmas event took place at the weekend.

The event saw 17 steampunk stalls on display, alongside a tea shanty band performing in the George Shopping Centre and umbrella duelling taking place.

It was the first of its kind to be held in town and it was described as an “absolutely brilliant” day by Sharon Walker, an admin of the Grantham Steampunk Society.

The Grantham Steampunk Society held their first ever Christmas event in the town. Photo: Angela Reeves

She said: “This was our first event at Christmas.

“We had 17 stalls and it always encourages our steampunks to come and buy wears they need as each stall holder sells bespoke items.

The Grantham Steampunk Society held their first Christmas event. Photo: Ian Selby

“It was something new to Grantham and we had a few people from Grantham looking to see what was going on.

“We also had a few newbies get involved.

There were 17 steampunk stalls on display at the event. Photo: Angela Reeves

A tea shanty band performed in the George Shopping Centre.Photo: Angela Reeves

“We are hoping now that we have had a taste of an event that we will be bigger and better next Christmas.

“It has put Grantham on the steampunk map.”

Steampunkers describe themselves as 'Victorian time travellers' Photo: Angela Reeves

The Grantham Steampunk Society formed earlier this year after the Gin Guardians, a steampunk group in the town, folded.

Alongside Sharon, the admin team is formed of Gill Becken, Terry Rodgers, David Walker and Kerim Carter.

Steampunkers from all around turned out for the event. Photo: Angela Reeves

The group describes steampunks as “Victorian time travellers” and are an inclusive and welcoming group.

The society meets at the Fox and Hounds, in Old Somerby, on the second Wednesday of every month.

Entertainment was held across the day. Photo: Angela Reeves

Entertainment was held in the George Shopping Centre. Photo: Ian Selby

A parade was held later in the day. Photo: Ian Selby

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington with steampunkers. Photo: Ian Selby

