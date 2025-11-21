A plumber now has a new venture in the pipeline, aiming to help those approaching 40 and beyond to ‘die young as late as possible’.

Leigh Kettle, 46, of Grantham, is bringing a different type of fitness to the people of the town — and is on a mission to improve mobility and longevity with balanced strength, mobility and joint health, and improving one’s mental health.

A plumber of more than 20 years, Leigh’s passion has always been fitness and specifically callisthenics — which is a type of training where you use your bodyweight in exercises to build strength.

Leigh Kettle, founder of Sym8ry. Photo: Leigh Kettle

He has now launched the Sym8try app, which talks the user through workouts introducing callisthenics, how to use your body weight for strength, and how to keep your joints healthy and improve mobility.

Sym8ry’s goal is to help people "die young as late as possible", Leigh said, and that if you give your body what it needs — strength, mobility, healthy joints and nervous system balance — it will give you back your life.

“We weren’t naturally selected to be sedentary for most of the day and then repeat the same movement at a sport or gym, that’s why so many people end up in pain or injured,” he said.

“Sym8ry reconnects people with how the human body was actually meant to move — full range, balanced, connected and with the goal to be pain-free.”

One of the main reasons Leigh started Sym8ry was to help people to avoid the confusion that he went through, as many people simply don’t know where to start.

“They do strength one year, mobility the next, and rehab only when they’re injured. Sym8ry blends it all from day one in ‘symmetry’,” Leigh explained.

You can find Leigh and Sym8try on his Instagram page and Youtube at youtube.com/@sym8rybyleigh

The app helps guide the user through strength, mobility, breathwork, and meditation workouts, and is available to download on Android.