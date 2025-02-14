Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police seek witnesses after 5 cars damaged in single night in Grantham road

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 17:15, 14 February 2025

Police are appealing for information after five cars were damaged in a town road overnight earlier this month.

The vehicles were located along Chestnut Grove and Shaw Road, in Grantham, on Sunday, February 2.

Lincolnshire Police believe a man, described as being in his late teens or 20s with a short moustache and dark beard, was seen in the area at the time.

He was reportedly wearing a North Face jacket with a blue top half and grey bottom half.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Oliver Luke at Lincolnshire Police via email at Oliver@lincs.police.uk

