A flag has been raised to celebrate Tamil Heritage Day.

Members of the Tamil Association Lincolnshire turned out to St Peter’s Hill in Grantham this morning (Tuesday, January 14) for the flag raising.

Councillor Paul Fellows (Dem Ind), chairman of South Kesteven District Council, also attended this morning’s event.

Councillor Paul Fellows (Dem Ind), chairman of SKDC, with members of the Grantham Tamil Association.

Ahilan Sivanadeyan, co-founder of the Grantham Tamil Association, said: “We are delighted and very happy with the initiative to raise the flag to honour our Tamil heritage day and month.

The flag was raised in St Peter's Hill, Grantham.

Members of the Grantham Tamil Association.

“It’s a very special day for all the Tamil people. We are very happy and we could not have done this without Councillor Matt Bailey (Con) and his support.”

The Tamil Association will be hosting an event on February 2.

On Saturday, February 1, the Grantham Tamil Association will be holding a Tamil Harvest Festival in Hougham and Marston Village Hall from 11am until 6pm.