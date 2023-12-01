Crews are still tackling a waste fire that began on Wednesday (November 29).

Flames were spotted at a waste management site near Bottesford last night (Thursday).

This follows a fire that began on Wednesday at 10.30pm, as a result of recycling materials being alight.

Flames spotted near Bottesford. Photo: RSM Photography

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 10.30pm on Wednesday November 29 to a fire in the open.

“We sent an appliance from Melton Mowbray Station and our water carrier from Loughborough Station.

Flames spotted near Bottesford. Photo: RSM Photography

“We also requested appliances from bordering Services (Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire). “This was a large pile of recycling material - consisting of fabric and sponge chippings - well alight.

“This incident is still ongoing with a large pile of recycling still burning.

“We currently have crews in attendance from Eastern Station and Melton Mowbray Station who are currently damping down and have been all morning.”

Catherine Skippen, a nearby resident, said she could see “big” flames from her house at around midnight last night.

The view of the flames from Catherine Skippen's window. Photo: Catherine Skippen.

She said: “ I didn't know where it was at first. I thought it was the football club that's was on fire

“I came home from Leicester at 3.30am and could see the fire from the main road so me and my partner and sister went to look and that's when I took the picture.

“There looked to be quite a lot of fire service there.”