A former shop will become a flat after South Kesteven planners approved the change of use.

Plans submitted by A and Z Rudd for 6 Vine Street, Grantham, a Grade II listed property, will convert the ground floor retail space which was Needles & Pins into a one-bedroom flat.

The building lies within Grantham’s historic town centre, which forms part of the conservation area, and is part of a row of historic properties dating from the 12th to 14th centuries.

Planners have approved plans to turn a historic Grantham shop into a flat. Photo: RSM Photography

The proposed changes include removing the shop name, adding internal stud partition walls, and installing domestic fittings.

The shopfront itself will remain intact. Planning officers described the alterations as “minimal” and said they would have no impact on the building’s external appearance or historic fabric.

South Kesteven District Council’s conservation officer noted that the changes are “clearly reversible” should the unit return to commercial use in future, and confirmed that the proposal aligns with both national and local heritage policies.

A flat future lies ahead for this historic Grantham building. Photo: RSM Photography

No objections were raised by Historic England, Grantham Civic Society, the parish council or ward councillors.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

No public representations were received during the consultation.

The application was considered to meet the requirements of the National Planning Policy Framework and South Kesteven’s Local Plan, particularly policies relating to design quality and protection of heritage assets.

The Listed town centre building is to become a one-bedroom flat. Photo: Google/Streetview

“The proposed works will enable the continued use of the site in an appropriate manner,” said the council report, “and bring wider social and cultural benefits.”

In the 19th Century, 6 Vine Street was home to hat maker William Copson and his family. A fire in 1866 forced them to escape onto the roof, though their dog and her puppies sadly died.

Later occupants included a photographic artist, upholsterers and cabinet makers.

By the early 20th Century, William Read, a cleaner and dyer from neighbouring No.7, took over both properties.

Needles & Pins first opened in September 2001 and carried out professional alterations and repairs to gents’ and ladies’ clothing for more than 20 years, including curtains, blinds, bridal and evening wear, and suits and jackets.

The application, however, said the business had been struggling due to a declining market for traditional dressmaking and tailoring, and a decision to cease trading had been made due to the proprietor’s health concerns.