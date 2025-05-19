A fleet of striking new bin lorries is taking to the streets — not just to collect waste, but to spread life-saving health messages.

Five newly branded vehicles have joined South Kesteven District Council’s refuse collection team, each supporting a national charity and painted in the group’s distinctive colours.

The charities featured are the Royal British Legion, Samaritans, Bowel Cancer UK, Kidney Research UK, and the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

South Kesteven district councillors Ashley Baxter, Rhys Baker and Paul Stokes. Photo: SKDC

They join two existing health-awareness lorries – one pink, highlighting breast cancer, and one blue, promoting prostate cancer.

The new fleet was unveiled at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium on Thursday (May 15) and the lorries are now on weekly rounds across the district.

Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) said the vehicles are an opportunity to drive real community engagement.

SKDC staff and councillors with charity representatives. Photo: SKDC

“Our lorries are highly visible and visit every corner of our district,” he said.

“Our crews tell us the public are really interested when they see them out and about.

“The arrival of the new wagons will provoke further conversations and hopefully make people more aware of the work of the various partner charities.”

Lincolnshire Kidney Research UK supporter Deborah Bakewell. Photo: SKDC

The initiative comes at no additional cost to the council, as the new freighters replace older vehicles that have reached the end of their seven-year service life.

For the charities, the visibility offers a powerful way to reach the public.

Mandy Connor, branch director of Grantham Samaritans, said: “As suicide rates are sadly at their highest in over 20 years, it’s vitally important everyone is aware that suicide can be prevented.”

Sarah Weston, director of services at Bowel Cancer UK, with the organisation’s lorry. Photo: SKDC

Paula Chadwick, chief executive of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, welcomed the awareness drive.

““Lung cancer is the third most common type of cancer and sadly, the biggest cancer killer, taking the lives of more people than breast, prostate and pancreatic cancers combined,” she said.

“Yet despite the staggering numbers of people affected by lung cancer, it remains a cancer we don’t talk about enough.”

Mandy Connor (left), director of Samaritans of Grantham, and Jane Fletcher, listener, with their lorry.

Clive Cooper, chair of Grantham RBL branch, with the lorry supporting the organisation. Photo: SKDC

The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation freighter. Photo: SKDC

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, added: “Every year, 44,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with bowel cancer – the equivalent of Grantham’s population.

“Our message is simple – if you notice any symptoms of bowel cancer, bin your embarrassment, and contact your GP.”