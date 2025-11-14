A flood alert has been issued this morning (Friday) as river levels rise due to heavy rain.

As Storm Claudia is set to bring torrential rain to some parts of England and Wales, an amber warning for “persistent and heavy” rain will come into force from noon today in parts of the Midlands.

In Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, there is a flood alert on the River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough including The Flood Road, A156, Dunham Road and Gainsborough Road.

A map of the flood alert area on the River Trent. Photo: Environment Agency

Areas likely to be affected are Collingham, Sutton on Trent, Church Laneham, North Clifton, Torksey and Lea. Rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

There is also a flood alert in areas of the River Devon, Smite and tributaries from Knipton to the River Trent at Newark.

Low-lying agricultural land and roads around Easthorpe and Bottesford, with Belvoir Lane, the Woolsthorpe to Belvoir road in Woolsthorpe, Church Lane and Main Street in Muston possibly affected by flood water.

Agricultural areas and roads around the River Smite may also be affected. Heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and river levels will continue to raise throughout the day.

A map of the flood alert area on the River Devon and Smite. Photo: Environment Agency

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We are closely monitoring the situation.

“Please do not drive through floodwater as bow waves may affect adjacent properties and monitor local water levels and weather conditions.”