A flooded road is causing “considerable inconvenience” for motorists and pedestrians – and may take a while to fix.

The road under the railway bridge on Allington Road, Sedgebrook is described as being “constantly under water” by surrounding residents.

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) has said the problem is a priority to sort, but it may be “some time” before the road is completely cleared.

The flooded road on Allington Road, Sedgebrook.

Road user Chris Baron said that the road has been worse since Storm Babet in October.

He said: “This road has constantly been under water at some considerable inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

“The diversion is around six miles around and must also inconvenience the bus service and any emergency vehicle.

“I hope nobody needs an ambulance in the near future.

“A vast majority of residents leaving the village go along Sedgebrook Road and turn right on the A52 towards Bottesford and Nottingham.

“This can no longer happen.”

LCC confirmed there have been constant problems with flooding under the bridge since Storm Babet.

A spokesman for LCC said: “We're going to get a road closure in place so that a tanker can operate under the bridge.

“We have prioritised the work to be carried out as soon as possible.

“We will do everything that we can, but it may be some time before this road is fully cleared as water levels on the ground around this point are considerably higher and remain waterlogged due to the recent storms and above-normal rain levels."

