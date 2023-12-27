A flood alert has been put in place.

Due to heavy rainfall in the South Kesteven – including Grantham and Stamford – area overnight, there has been a flood alert put in place for the River Witham.

The warning is in place from South Witham to Claypole, according to Gov.UK.

A flooding warning has been put in place. Picture: iStock

On its website, it said: “We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days and flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to the river.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding inside properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing windscreens.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”