There are delays on the A1 both north and south of Grantham this afternoon due to flooding at Great Ponton and a burst tyre at Gonerby Moor.

National Highways and other traffic maps are showing heavy congestion both northbound (from Gonerby Moor to the Toll Bar Road junctions) and southbound (around Heath Lane to Easton) of Grantham.

At Great Ponton, lanes in both directions have been closed due to flooding at Dallygate Lane.

Meanwhile, AA Traffic Maps and Google Maps show traffic congestion to the north of the town.

Lincolnshire Police have since confirmed the issue was a vehicle with a burst tyre, between Tollbar Road and Thorns Lane, near Gonerby Moor.

They said recovery was on the scene.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead before travelling and only do so if necessary, as several areas remain under flood warnings due to Storm Claudia.