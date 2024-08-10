Floral tributes have been left to honour a woman who was sadly killed earlier this week.

A 40-year-old woman died from her injuries were called to the incident on Barrowby Road, Grantham, at about 6.40pm on Thursday (August 8).

Three people were injured when a black Nissan car left the road and hit them.

The 40-year-old woman died from her injuries, while the two children sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the children and has raised more than £4,500.

One read: “Sleep peacefully sweet angels, no more pain with from someone who had never met.”

Ashley Towning, 30, of Winchester Road, Grantham, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, today (Saturday) charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failure to stop and drink-driving.