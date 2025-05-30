A flower and garden show at a faux historic castle is expected to be the best to date, with famous and talented faces attending the summer event.

The event taking place on Saturday (July 12) and Sunday (July 13) at Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, has announced that gardening experts and designers Karen Gimson and Paula Routledge will be joining this year’s show.

Over the weekend, Karen Gimson will host free children’s gardening sessions, showing little ones how to pot up, water, and label pollinator plants that they can take home and continue to nurture.

Rose Gardens

Karen will also spend time with families, speaking with them about how they can get started in gardening and offering tips on growing plants with children in mind.

Paula’s ‘Floral Demonstration’ sessions, taking place on the Sunday, showcase the best of British flowers and how to arrange them using sustainable techniques.

Karen Gimson

Flower and Garden Show at Belvoir Castle

Paula Routledge

Some other names to be present at the event include Adam Frost and David Domoney, hosting question and answer sessions, talks and meet and greets.