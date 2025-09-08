Firefighters extinguished a blaze involving fly-tipped rubbish at the weekend.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed Grantham crews were called at 9.05am on Sunday, September 7, to Gorse Lane in Grantham, to deal with the fire, which caused severe damage to a 3mx3m patch of dumped refuse.

Firefighters used one hose reel and a drag tool to put out the flames.

Lincolnshire Police said they were notified but did not attend the scene.

South Kesteven District Council has been contacted for comment on the fly-tip.