Councillors have said taxpayers should not face the burden of a government-mandated food collection waste service.

A meeting of South Kesteven District Councillors yesterday (Tuesday) discussed the latest updates to the Environment Act, including that residential collections of food waste would need to begin by March 31, 2026.

The government has offered to fund the scheme under its “New Burden” funding, but SKDC says initial estimates from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs will not suffice.

The Government has mandated food waste collections. | Image: Stock

For instance, the government has offered £1.37 million to cover nine additional vehicles; however, SKDC’s early estimates say they could need at least 12.

Coun Rhys Baker (Green), joint portfolio holder for environment and waste, told councillors: “We do not want the burden to fall onto our council taxpayers. We want this as a new burden to be fully funded by the government.”

He also told councillors that the news “further underlines the absolute need” for a new £8 million depot approved in January.

Councillors were warned of additional challenges in acquiring the vehicles.

Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind) said the latest mandate would prompt a surge in authorities looking to purchase new vehicles and “create a supply and demand problem”.

“I predict local authorities, not necessarily just this one, will be saying we can't roll out the food waste scheme because the vehicles are not available,” he said.

Other councillors raised concerns about how to convince residents to take part in the scheme if and when it went ahead.

Coun Ian Selby (Ind) said: “The general public, I think it will go down like a lead weight with those at the moment because we’re only just getting used to the purple-lidded bins.

“To introduce another one, the public are going to be fed up with us and we’re really going to need to look at the benefits that this will generate.”

Coun Tim Harrison (Ind) said: “We’re going to have to tell residents they’re going to have another bin - I wouldn’t like to be storing food for a week under the kitchen sink, it would have to be outside somewhere.

“It’s going to be a massively hard sell to everybody, especially after what we’ve just gone through.”

However, some councillors were keen to point out the benefits of the collection service if it did go ahead.

Coun Baker said residents had shown 'remarkable patience' getting used to the purple bins.

He moved to reassure residents the scheme would “not be another 240-litre bin they need to find space for”.

“This is a caddy that's going to sit under the sink or in the utility room or out by the back door. This is a small waist caddy that will be collected weekly,” he said.

Coun Paul Wood (Ind) said the council’s trial scheme from 2018 to 2022 had been 'successful'.

The scheme was axed due to a lack of funding and issues in organising collections with Lincolnshire County Council.

“In my village, it was quite welcomed and well-used. I was disappointed when it was stopped as it was working quite well.”

He later added that despite the cost and communication issues: “We should welcome this as a recycling initiative”.

What do you think? Would you like to see kerbside food waste? Share your views in the comments below.