Thousands of tonnes of food waste will be used to produce energy at a former factory site.

Lincolnshire County Council has granted permission for an anaerobic digester to be installed in Easton, near Grantham.

Plans for an anaerobic digestion facility at Burton Lane, Easton. Credit: Easton Properties Ltd

The location on Burton Lane has had many uses over the years, including a Christian Salvesen Ltd haulage site, an ironstone mine, a farming co-op and later a McCains factory.

The current owner, Easton Properties Ltd, applied to build an anaerobic digester which could generate up to 5MW of electricity.

Anaerobic digestion generates energy by breaking down organic matter, creating biogas which can be pumped into the national gas grid.

It would use 120,000 tonnes per year, which would mostly be food waste.

The plant will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, although deliveries would be restricted to between 7am and 7pm, Monday to Saturday.

Plans say the facility would create up to eight extra jobs.

Speaking at Lincolnshire County Council’s planning committee on Monday (February 10), the applicant said: “30 per cent of food is wasted. Making energy out of it is a better use than going to landfill.

“This is a brownfield employment site which we would like to make as productive as possible, and bring back jobs lost after McCains closed.”

Councillor Charlotte Vernon (Con), who represents the area, said: “It’s really important that you engage with the community.”

The applicant agreed to set up a community liaison group to hear any issues that the work may cause from local residents.

The committee voted unanimously to give permission.

The site was a working mine between 1958 and 1967 and was taking over by a farming co-operative in the 1970s.

McCains later bought the factory in 1982 and some of the original buildings still remain.