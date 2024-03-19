Grantham Foodbank has issued an urgent appeal for items as stocks are running low.

Based at Units 1-2 in Greyfriars, the community support has identified the top six items in critical shortage to encourage more donations.

Dorothy Gaughan, Foodbank coordinator, stated: “Our warehouse is getting very low on products.”

The foodbank saw a 40% rise in usage last year.

The most needed items currently are:

- Baked beans

- Tinned soup

- Jars of pasta sauce

- Tinned fruit

- Tinned vegetables

- Tinned tomatoes

Donations are accepted on-site Mondays to Fridays, 9am-11am. Additionally, donations can be made at Asda on Union Street, Lidl on Watergate, Barrowby Co-op on Morris Road, and Ancaster Co-op on Ermine Street.

The foodbank is running a '40 for 40' Lent campaign, urging individuals to set aside 40 pence per day for the 40 days of Lent, aiming to support those in crisis this Easter.

Lent began on February 14 and is due to end on Thursday, March 28, ahead of Easter Sunday on March 31.

In 2023, Grantham Foodbank provided 72,108 meals, a 40% increase from 2022. Adult assistance requests rose by 44%, while children needing aid increased by 35%.